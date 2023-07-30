LS Speaker inaugurates new Assam Assembly building; calls for discussions and ‘not disruptions’

Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) The Assam Legislative Assembly got its permanent building on Sunday with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurating the new complex, built combining traditional designs and modern technology.

The Assembly was earlier functioning from an old tea warehouse, which was converted for the sittings when Dispur became the capital of Assam in 1972.

Addressing the inaugural function, Birla said every serious issue should be discussed, but there should be no disruption in state assemblies and Parliament as people have a lot of expectations from these "temples of democracy".

Birla's remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing impasse in Parliament over Manipur violence.

He said agreement and disagreement on various issues is the speciality of India's democracy.

"In the temple of democracy, there should be debates, discussions, dialogue and interactions on every serious issue. But there should not be any disruption or impasse in state legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha," Birla said.

The new Assembly complex is spread across 10 acres of land and has the main building, which will accommodate the House and annexe buildings for administrative and other sections, officials said.

The new complex was conceptualised in 2009 with an initial cost estimate of Rs 234.84 crore. With a delay in construction and introduction of new components to the complex, the revised estimate has been put at Rs 351 crore, they said.

It will be a paperless one and the next sitting of the House, scheduled for September, will be held in the new building, they said.

The new House has a seating capacity for over 180 lawmakers. The current strength of the Assembly is 126 MLAs.

"People have a lot of expectations from the state assemblies and Lok Sabha. People send you here with lots of hope," Birla said, adding "This is my request".

An intensive debate and discussion on every issue, including Bills, in the House can bring a better outcome in the best interest of people, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state Assembly, which is among the oldest in the country, getting a new building is a milestone event.

He hoped that the legislators will continue to work for the people and the state, with the Assembly having enacted numerous important legislations over the decades.

"Assam Vidhan Sabha is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the country. As the temple of democracy, it has played a key role in writing a new destiny for Assam,” he said.

"The healthy conduct of all legislators in the Vidhan Sabha will inspire the people of Assam. I'm confident all my colleagues will work towards furthering the spirit of democracy," he added.

Sarma said though it took time to completion of the building, the government has tried its best to equip it with the latest technology while also reflecting the state's heritage.

"The Assembly building reflects the cultural legacy of Assam. Having glass ceiling, wood, Vrindavani Vastra and other such materials, it stands out as a landmark of democracy," Sarma said.

‘Vrindavani Vastra’ is a drape woven by Assamese weavers. It is a part of Assamese culture.

Equipped with e-Vidhan software and advanced audio-visual systems, the new building has chambers for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, CM, ministers and all parties, besides an advanced central hall, he said.

"We have developed it with all modern amenities in line with the Centre's Central Vista project," he added.

The chief minister also spoke on the various legislations passed by the Assembly over the years.

Mentioning the law banning cow slaughter which was passed soon after he assumed office, Sarma recalled Gandhiji's words "To me, cow means the entire sub-human world." "I am happy that we could pass the important bill of prohibiting cow slaughter from this prestigious Vidhan Sabha, furthering Gandhiji's dreams," he added.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in his speech, stressed the role of Assemblies and Parliament in discussing the problems of the people and resolving those.

He also recalled an ‘experimental sitting’ held in the newly inaugurated building in 2021 when he was the chief minister.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary also spoke on the origins of the state Assembly since the pre-Independence days to its current form after the formation of Assam with its current geographical territory. PTI SSG PK NN NN