LS Speaker nominates Premachandran as empanelled member to preside over House proceedings

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday announced that N K Premachandran has been nominated as an empanelled member to preside over the proceedings of the House.

A leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Premachandran represents Kerala's Kollam constituency.

Birla made the announcement in the House that Premachandran has been nominated to preside over the proceedings under Section 9 in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

According to the rule, at the commencement of the House or from time to time, as the case may be, the Speaker shall nominate from amongst the members a panel of not more than 10 Chairpersons, anyone of whom may preside over the House in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker when so requested by the Speaker or, in the absence of the Speaker, by the Deputy Speaker. PTI RAM DV DV