LS Speaker Om Birla calls for united efforts to combat climate change

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for united efforts to deal with global challenges, such as climate change, pandemics and food insecurity.

Addressing the General Assembly of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Birla said global crises, such as climate change, pandemics, food insecurity and inequality, transcend borders and require collective solutions.

"United efforts are required to combat these challenges as solutions to these challenges cannot be found in isolation," he said, addressing the conference on the theme, "The Commonwealth -- A Global Partner".

Birla said India has become the first major country to meet the Paris Agreement targets ahead of schedule.

"Through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, India has emphasised global responsibility for the planet," he said.

India is a living example of democracy and equality, with the Constitution being its guiding beacon for the last 75 years, Birla added.

He highlighted that democracy is India's soul, equality its resolve and justice its identity.

Highlighting the importance of food and health security, Birla said India can be a reliable partner in global food and nutrition security.

He recalled that India was once dependent on other countries for food and said the journey from those challenging times to its current status as a global power has been truly impressive.

Birla said during the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries, underscoring the belief that health is a right, not a privilege.

Citing steps taken by India towards women empowerment, the Lok Sabha speaker said more than 14 lakh of the 31 lakh elected representatives in rural Panchayati Raj institutions are women.

Referring to the country's democratic heritage, he said the spirit of India's democracy is rooted in its ancient civilisation, culture and village panchayat system.

Birla said the tradition of dialogue, consensus and collective decision-making has enabled India to become the world's largest democratic power.

He invited the presiding officers of the Commonwealth countries' parliaments to attend the next Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries in New Delhi in January next year. PTI SKU RC