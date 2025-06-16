LS Speaker Om Birla inaugurates projects worth Rs 105 crore in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 105 crore here, according to a statement.

These projects, including a high-level bridge over the Kali Sindh River in Budhadit-Barod in Sultanpur area, aim to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity and provide relief to locals affected by natural disasters.

The inaugurated works include high-level bridges, cemented roads, classrooms, and rural infrastructure aimed at boosting local development.

Speaking at the event, Om Birla, who represents Kota-Bundi in Parliament, emphasised that the central government has sanctioned 3,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for families impacted by a recent hailstorm in the region.

"I witnessed the pain of these families, and we have resolved to rebuild their broken dreams. This is the first time that, following a natural disaster, the central government has changed its rules and made this decision on humanitarian grounds," Birla said, adding that a list for the remaining deprived families is being prepared.

The development projects also focus on improving road infrastructure in previously neglected areas. Birla highlighted that a Rs 57 crore cemented road project from Sultanpur to Neemoda-Ujad has been approved, and efforts have been expedited on the Mandawar to Roteda road project after receiving wildlife clearance.

Birla also pointed out that, under various schemes, water from the Chambal River will be supplied to 4,000 hectares of land, strengthening agricultural output.

"Farmers will move beyond traditional crops and embrace horticulture and fruit production," he noted.

Further, Birla addressed the ongoing efforts under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' scheme, which aims to provide clean drinking water to every household in the area.

"Now, women will no longer need to fetch water from distant sources," he said.

Additionally, Birla shared updates on the ongoing work connecting the region to the Delhi-Ujjain-Patan routes, which will further boost trade and religious tourism in the area.