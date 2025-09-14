LS Speaker Om Birla offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 14 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, said an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The TTD officials received the Lok Sabha Speaker and later took him for darshan (visit to deity).

"Birla offered prayers in Tirumala temple on Sunday. He was received by TTD officials on his arrival at the Tirumala temple and later taken to the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy," the official told PTI.

Following darshan, priests honoured him with silk clothes and presented the Lord's prasadams at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Birla is scheduled to chair the inaugural and concluding sessions of the National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women Parliament and State and Union Territory Legislatures scheduled here on September 14 and 15.

He will inaugurate the two-day conference, which will also be attended by a host of leaders, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several others. PTI MS GDK KH