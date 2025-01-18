LS Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate presiding officers meet in Patna on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a conference of presiding officers from across the country to brainstorm on the contribution of Parliament and state legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values.

The two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), beginning in Patna on Monday, will be attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Bihar deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav among others.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will address the valedictory session of the conference on Tuesday.

"During the two-day conference, the dignitaries will brainstorm on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values'," a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement said.

During the conference, Birla will release the eighth edition of 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament' and inaugurate Neva Seva Kendra on the premises of the Bihar Legislature.

The AIPOC will be preceded by the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India on Sunday.

During the conference, the delegates will deliberate on the "adoption of modern technologies in our legislative bodies for greater efficiency, effectiveness and productivity". PTI SKU SKY SKY