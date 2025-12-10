LS Speaker Om Birla urges members to keep queries short, to the point during Question Hour

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday urged House members to keep their queries short and to the point so that more questions can be taken up during the Question Hour.

When BJP MP Devusinh Chauhan was speaking about the government's commitment to clean energy, Birla interrupted him to keep the introduction short and come to the point.

Birla has been insisting that at least 20 oral questions are taken up during the Question Hour.

Question Hour is the first hour of a Lok Sabha sitting during which MPs ask ministers questions on government activities, holding it accountable, with questions categorised as 'starred' (oral answer or follow-up) or 'unstarred' (written answer). PTI GJS ARI