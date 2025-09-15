LS Speaker pitches for panels on women empowerment in all states

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday made a strong pitch for constituting legislative committees on empowerment of women in all states to address issues such as gender accountability in budgetary allocations.

Addressing a valedictory function of the two-day conference of the committees on empowerment of women of Parliament and state legislatures, Birla voiced concern over the absence of such panels in several state assemblies.

"I will soon write to the presiding officers of state assemblies to have legislative committees on empowerment of women and child development," the Lok Sabha speaker told reporters here.

He said only 16 of the total 29 states have legislative committees on empowerment of women and it was necessary for the remaining states to constitute such panels to make suggestions on women's issues to the respective legislatures and state governments.

"We will discuss this issue at the upcoming All India Presiding Officers Conference in Lucknow," Birla said.

He said just like the Public Accounts Committee enforces financial accountability, committees on empowerment of women can ensure gender accountability in budgetary allocations as well.

He stressed on the need to create an ecosystem where a young woman can dream of pursuing education without fear, start a business without bureaucratic hurdles, and lead without prejudice.

"In the coming days, the participation of women in manufacturing 'swadeshi' (made in India) products should increase," he said, adding women already play a key role in economic empowerment through self-help groups.

The Lok Sabha speaker said a nation can only truly be called developed when half of its population is able to participate fully and actively in the mainstream of development.

"Women-led development is not an option; it is a necessity. It is a vision that establishes women not just as beneficiaries, but as drivers, creators, and leaders of the process of development," Birla said.

Making a strong case for gender-budgeting, he stressed on the need to frame allocations in such a way that they directly address women's specific needs in areas like health, education, childcare, and employment opportunities.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer also spoke on the occasion.