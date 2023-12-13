LS Speaker says MPs not invited for DMF meetings; minister says will amend rules

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday raised the issue of MPs not being invited for meetings of the District Mineral Foundations in their areas, with the government assuring that rules will be amended to ensure their representation.

Birla, who represents Kota constituency in Rajasthan, mentioned the issue when Union minister Pralhad Joshi was responding to queries during Question Hour.

Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said the government will amend the rules so that compulsorily MPs and MLAs are part of the foundation's governing council.

Mining is a state subject and advisories were issued with respect to inviting MPs, MLAs for the DMF meetings but it was not being followed in many places, he said.

"MPs are not invited for meetings of the DMF... when will you bring the rules?," Birla asked Joshi and added that members also want to know the same.

DMF, operating as a non-profit body, is to work for the interest and benefit of the persons and areas affected by mining related activities in such manner as may be prescribed by the state government.

Funds are collected under the DMFs and the money can be used only for the purposes prescribed under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

In April 2021, the central government had issued orders to the states to include MPs, MLAs and MLCs in the governing council of the DMF, keeping in mind larger public interest.

According to Joshi, revenues of states that have taken up auction of mines have increased significantly. PTI RAM DV DV