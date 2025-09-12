LS Speaker to inaugurate in Tirupati 2-day conference on women's empowerment

Tirupati, Sep 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the national conference of lawmakers from the Centre and states here on Sunday, which will deliberate on empowering women to face the challenges of emerging technologies.

The first-ever conference of the Committees on Empowerment of Women of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures will focus on India's digital transformation, opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, machine learning, biotechnology and cybersecurity, and their implications for women.

The two-day conference will be attended by over 100 delegates from across the country who will deliberate on strategies for women's inclusion in emerging technology-driven economies to achieve the vision of a Developed Bharat (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The inaugural session of the conference will be attended by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women D Purandeswari, Andhra Pradesh Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu and Chairman of the Legislative Council Koyye Moshenu Raju.

Ministers of the government of Andhra Pradesh, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and chairpersons and members of Committees on Empowerment of Women from Parliament and State/UT Legislatures will participate in the event.

The theme of the Conference is 'Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies', 'Women-led Development for Viksit Bharat' and two sub-themes, namely 'Gender Responsive Budgeting' and 'Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies'.

The valedictory session on Monday will be addressed by Nazeer, Birla, Harivansh, Purandeswari and Ayyannapatrudu.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has taken the initiative to organise national conferences of various committees of Parliament and state legislatures with an aim to increase interaction among lawmakers in a bid to improve the quality of debate and discussion in legislative bodies.