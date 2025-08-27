LS Speaker to inaugurate national conference of ST, SC committees in Bhubaneswar on Aug 29

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to inaugurate a national conference of chairpersons of various committees of Parliament and state legislatures on the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Bhubaneswar this month, an official release said Wednesday.

Such a conference will be organised outside Delhi for the first time, it said.

The two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of the Committees on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and State Legislatures is scheduled to commence on August 29.

"The first conference of the chairpersons of committees on the welfare of SCs and STs was held way back in 1976 in New Delhi. Successive conferences were organised in 1979, 1983, 1987 and 2001, contributing to robust dialogue on the varied dimensions of welfare and Constitutional safeguards for SCs and STs," the release said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will also inaugurate an exhibition and release a souvenir on this occasion.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SC and ST Chairperson Faggan Singh Kulaste will also address the conference.

Chairpersons and members of committees on the welfare of SC and ST in Parliament and state and UT legislatures, ministers of the Odisha government and members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will also grace the inaugural event.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy will deliver the welcome address at the conference.

The two-day event will bring together over 120 delegates, and the theme is the “Role of Parliamentary and Legislature Committees on Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs" Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will deliver the valedictory address on August 30. PTI AAM AAM BDC