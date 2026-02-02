LS Speaker urges members to ask short questions

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged members to keep their questions brief and asked the ministers to give short replies during the Question Hour to ensure that more issues can be taken up.

His remarks came after Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje completed her reply to a supplementary query during the Question Hour.

"Members should ask short questions and ministers should give brief replies... so that more questions can be taken up," Birla said.

The Speaker also cautioned the House that he will interfere if someone goes against the norms. PTI RAM RHL