LS Speaker visits Radharani temple in Mathura, enjoys Ram Katha narration

Mathura (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Barsana here on a pilgrimage on Saturday.

The Speaker, along with his wife, arrived by road from Delhi at around 10 am.

He first visited the Radharani temple on Brahmachal Parvat, had a darshan and received prasad from the temple.

Speaking to reporters, the Speaker said, "I feel blessed to have had the Radharani darshan again. I am experiencing immense peace." He then enjoyed Ram Katha being narrated by Morari Bapu at Mataji Gaushala.

Several BJP workers, including the party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, were present during the Katha. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK