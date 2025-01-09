LS Speaker's wife prays at Vitthal temple in Pandharpur

Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's wife Amita Birla on Thursday prayed at Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur in Solapur district.

Advertisment

She told reporters she prayed for the progress of the country and the wellbeing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prayed for the wellbeing of our leadership. Lord should continue to bestow wisdom upon him and our country should continue to progress. I prayed that our personal lives also should remain happy and prosperity should prevail in everybody's lives," she said. PTI SPK BNM