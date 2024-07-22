LS takes up discussion on Olympic preparedness, oppn says games begin this week

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Monday took up a discussion on India's preparedness for the Paris Olympics with opposition members questioning the timing of the debate on the games that begin later this week.

During the course of the discussion, Congress member Deepender Hooda raked up the issue of alleged sexual harassment by former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Though he did not name Singh, Hooda said a situation should not come when players have to fight their own government and the system.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had earlier held charge of the sports ministry, intervened to say that members should avoid raising "federation fights" in the House.

He said there is bound to be politics in sports federations and such issues should not be raised in Parliament. Rijiju said no other government has done what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for sports.

The short duration discussion on 'India’s preparedness for the upcoming Olympic games' was included through a supplementary agenda.

When Speaker Om Birla asked the House to take up the discussion, RSP's N K Premchandran questioned the timing and asked what suggestions could the House offer when the Indian team has already left for the Olympics beginning July 26.

He accused the government of taking the House for granted, noting that supplementary agenda is issued to bring important legislative items.

Initiating the discussion, BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal hit back and said the opposition finds the discussion on sports irrelevant.

He said the government has invested over Rs 400 crore for 16 disciplines and is making all-out efforts to ensure athletes get the best training and facilities.

Based on the demand of players, the government is also hiring the best available coaches from across the world since 2014, he said.

Participating in the discussion, Hooda said at this stage the House cannot offer suggestions to the squad and only offer its best wishes.

He used the opportunity to hit out at the Haryana government for withdrawing facilities for medal winning athletes.

The speaker said he did not want to interrupt but Hooda should remember that he was speaking in the Lok Sabha and not the Haryana assembly.

Referring to allegations of sexual harassment, Hooda said ministers go to airport to get themselves clicked with athletes when they return with medals but ignore their pleas when they sit on dharna. PTI NAB NAB MIN MIN