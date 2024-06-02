LSD and hybrid ganja ordered from Bangkok via dark web seized in Surat

Surat, Jun 2 (PTI) Police seized LSD and hybrid cannabis with an estimated value of Rs 43 lakh ordered from Bangkok through the dark web from an apartment in Surat.

The drugs were ordered by one Partha Mandirwala, a resident of Adajan locality in Surat, police said on Sunday.

Mandirwala was not found at his residence, but LSD and hybrid cannabis worth Rs 43 lakh were seized during the raid, police said in a statement.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused.

Instances of peddlers using the dark web and social media to order drugs from abroad and selling them to youths in posh localities of the city have come to light, it said.

The Special Operations Group sleuths received information that Mandirwala, a resident of Krishnakunj Society, was buying drugs from Bangkok using the dark web.

The dark web is a hidden part of the internet not indexed by regular search engines, accessed through specialised browsers. It hosts both legal and illegal activities.

A quantity was ordered and contraband was sent through courier. When his residence was raided, the accused was not found but the hybrid ganja weighing 21.820 grams and nine LSD drugs blotter papers were found, totalling Rs 43,15,460, the police said.

"A case has been registered against the wanted accused in Adajan police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, and efforts are on to nab him," police said. PTI Cor KA NSK