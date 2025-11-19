LSGD polls: UDF to release manifesto on Nov 24

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (PTI) The Opposition Congress-led UDF will release its election manifesto on November 24 for the upcoming local body polls, the leadership said.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters on Wednesday that the UDF would first publish a "charge sheet" against the government's actions, followed by a manifesto outlining reforms aimed at strengthening decentralisation.

He said the UDF has already begun its campaign programmes ahead of the December local body elections.

Satheesan said the polls would give the people an opportunity to "judge the misgovernance" of the LDF government with a clear conscience.

The manifesto will be released in Kochi on November 24, he said, speaking in the presence of other UDF leaders.

Criticising the CPI(M)-led government, Satheesan alleged that the state’s financial condition "has collapsed" to one of the worst points in its political and administrative history.

"The treasury is empty. Kerala’s debt has crossed Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) owes another Rs 20,000 crore, and the Pension Company owes Rs 13,000 crore. By the time this government completes its term, the state will be pushed into a debt burden of nearly Rs 6 lakh crore," he claimed.

Sectors that Kerala once took pride in—health and education—have been "ruined and shattered", Satheesan alleged.

The local body elections in the state will be held in two phases, on December 9 and 11.

Polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts will be held on December 9.

Voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will cast their votes on December 11. PTI LGK SSK