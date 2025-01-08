Advertisment
National

Tagore International School and Lady Shree Ram college get bomb threats, police rush teams

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A police personnel exits the Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Representative image

New Delhi: Two educational institutes in the national capital received bomb threat e-mails on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services said.

Advertisment

"We received two different bomb threat calls from Lady Shree Ram College (sic) at 11.40 am. Another bomb threat call was received from Tagore International School in East of Kailash area at 11.17 am," an official told PTI.

He said teams were immediately rushed to the site, but nothing suspicious was found.

A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were part of the teams rushed to the spot, a police officer said.

Bomb threat Delhi University Delhi School Delhi schools Delhi Police
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe