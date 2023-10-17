L&T asked to speed up work on Mallige line of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Additional Chief Secretary and Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited Managing Director Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday asked the contractor firm Larsen and Toubro to speed up the work on the Mallige Line (Corridor-2) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a deadline of 40 months to complete the project and with more than 12 months have lapsed, K-RIDE wants to spur the construction activities to meet the deadlines, K-RIDE sources said.

In this regard, Gupta held a review meeting with the L&T executives and K-RIDE officials to give the necessary directions.

Gupta asked the L&T executives to double the manpower to ensure that the project was completed on time. He also enquired about the progress made to clear the impediments, especially the land acquisition, sources added. PTI GMS GMS KH