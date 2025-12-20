Lt Col posted in the Department of Defence Production arrested in bribery case

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The CBI on Saturday arrested Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted in the Department of Defence Production under the Defence Ministry, for alleged taking Rs three lakh in bribe from a Bengaluru-based company, officials said.

The CBI had registered the case against Sharma, Deputy Planning Officer, International Cooperation and Exports, Department of Defence Productions and his wife, Col. Kajal Bali, CO, 16 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit (DOU), Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

It was alleged that Sharma "habitually indulges in corrupt and illegal activities" in criminal conspiracy with representatives of various private companies dealing in defence products manufacturing, export, etc, the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Sharma obtained bribes from companies in exchange for providing undue favours to them, the agency alleged.

The CBI received inputs about a possible bribe payment from a Bengaluru-based company. Rajiv Yadav and Ravjit Singh were looking after its affairs, they said.

"They (Singh and Yadav) have been in regular contact with Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma and are, in connivance with him, pursuing various undue favours by illegal means for their company from various government departments and ministries. One Vinod Kumar delivered a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh, on the behest of the said company, to Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma on 18.12.2025," CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Vinod Kumar was also arrested in the case, it said.

During searches at the premises of the Sharma, the CBI seized Rs 2.23 crore cash and Rs three lakh bribe money from the Delhi residence, while Rs ten lakh was seized from his wife's residence in Sri Ganganagar, the statement said.

Both the arrested accused -- Sharma and Vinod Kumar -- were produced before a Special Court here which sent them to CBI custody till December 23. PTI ABS RT RT