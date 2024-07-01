Lt Gen Devendra Sharma takes over as Army Training Command GOC-in-Chief

Shimla, Jul 1 (PTI) Lt Gen Devendra Sharma took over on Monday as the 25th General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The Army said Sharma greeted all ranks of the ARTRAC, 'Veer Naris', veterans and civilian employees as well as their families after taking charge.

Sharma, an alumnus of the Mayo College, Ajmer, the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, is a recipient of the coveted 'Sword of Honour', it added.

In an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, the Lt Gen has held important command appointments in varied sensitive operational sectors, counter-terrorism environments and high-altitude terrains, the Army added.

On January 26, 2022, Sharma was conferred with the Ati Vishist Seva Medal for his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the nation. He has also been awarded with the Central Army Commander's Commendation Card and the UN Force Commander's Appreciation for his service. PTI COR IJT IJT