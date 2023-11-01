Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes charge of South Western Command

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth took over the reins of the Army's South-Western Command on Wednesday, officials said.

Decorated army officer Lt Gen B S Raju has retired as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Jaipur-based handing over the charge to Lt Gen Seth.

Lt Gen Raju superannuated on October 31.

Lt Gen Seth assumed charge of the Sapta Shakti Command in a solemn ceremony held at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station, where he also paid his tributes to bravehearts.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

The general officer commanded the Skinner's Horse, an armoured brigade, a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir, besides a Strike Corps on the Western Front, officials said.

Prior to taking over command of the South Western Command, Lt Gen Seth was the general officer commanding, Delhi Area.

The Staff appointments tenanted by him include Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary at MS Branch, Brigadier General Staff(Operations) at HQ South Western Command and three tenures in different branches at the Army HQ, according to the Army.

He has been an instructor and an assistant adjutant at the NDA, Khadakwasla and a colonel instructor at School of Armoured Warfare, the Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar.

His overseas deployment includes a tenure with United Nations Angola Verification Mission-III (UNAVEM-III) from 1995 to 1996 as Operations Officer.

On assuming command, the Army commander extended his warmest greetings to all ranks of Sapta Shakti Command, Veer Naris, veterans and others. PTI KND CK