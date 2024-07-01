Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth takes over reins of Army's Pune-based Southern Command

Pune, Jul 1 (PTI) Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, on Monday took over as the 51st General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army.

Lieutenant General Seth, who previously headed the South Western Command, succeeded Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh.

As per customs and tradition, the new General Officer laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Pune, in a solemn ceremony remembering the brave hearts. The occasion was followed by a Guard of Honour at the Southern Command headquarters, according to a defence release.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla (Pune) and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth was commissioned into 2nd Lancers on December 20, 1986, said the release.

He has excelled in all courses of instruction, having been awarded the 'Silver Centurion' in the Young Officers' Course and standing First on both the Radio Instructor Course and Junior Command Course, it said.

He went on to be awarded the best all-round student at the Defence Services Staff Course at Wellington. Lieutenant General Seth has attended the Defence Services Command and General Staff Course at Military College, Paris, France, International Defence Acquisition Management Course at Naval Postgraduate School, Monterrey, California, USA, Higher Command Course at Mhow (MP), and the National Defence College, New Delhi, said the release.

The General Officer has commanded Skinner's Horse, 98 Armoured Brigade, Counter Insurgency Uniform Force, 21 Corps and Delhi Area. He has been an instructor and assistant adjutant at the NDA, and Chief Instructor at School of Armoured Warfare, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar, it said.

Lieutenant General Seth has also served with the United Nations Angola Verification Mission (UNAVEM-III) from 1995-96 as Operation Officer. The staff appointments tenanted by the General Officer include Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary at Military Secretary's Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of HQ South Western Command, Deputy Director General Perspective Planning (Plans) and Additional Director General, Weapons and Equipment, according to the release.

Lieutenant General Seth headed the South Western Command from November 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Singh relinquished the post of GOC-in-C, Southern Command, on Sunday as he superannuated after 40 years of illustrious service.