Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana takes over as commander-in-chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana on Sunday assumed charge as the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is India's first and only joint services operational command, comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards.

Lt Gen. Rana was commissioned into the 10th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 19, 1987 and years later, he commanded the same battalion.

Lt Gen. Rana is a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and a postgraduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He is also an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi, Centre for National Defence Studies, Madrid, and the National Defence University in the United States.

In a career spanning over 37 years, the officer has held diverse operational, instructional and staff appointments across various terrains and theatres.

His service includes tenures with the Indian Military Training Team and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

He has commanded an infantry brigade and division in the eastern sector and subsequently, led the Gajraj Corps along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Lt Gen. Rana has also served as an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and the Higher Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow.

His staff appointments include Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade, Deputy Director-General Staff Duties, Brigadier-Military Intelligence (East), Provost Marshal and Director General-Staff Duties at the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army). PTI MPB RC