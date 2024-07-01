Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla takes over command of 'Fire and Fury Corps' in Ladakh

Leh, Jul 1 (PTI) Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla took over command of the 'Fire and Fury Corps' from Lt Gen Rashim Bali here on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Bali is moving to Delhi for his next posting, he said.

After taking charge, Lt General Bhalla exhorted all ranks of the 'XIV Corps' to continue discharging their duties with zeal and vigour while being prepared to deal with any threat to national security.

He also urged them to continue to keep the nation first in all their endeavours.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lt Gen Bhalla was commissioned into the 11 Maratha Light Infantry in June 1990 which he later commanded.

The officer had the privilege of commanding a mountain brigade on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Ladakh sector and an armoured division in the Punjab sector, the spokesman said.

During his career, Lt Gen Bhalla has held numerous important staff appointments such as the colonel general staff of an infantry division on the LoC, defence attache at the Embassy of India in an important neighbouring country, brigadier general staff (operations) of the Fire and Fury Corps and brigadier military secretary in the Military Secretary's Branch.

In his farewell message, Lt Gen Bali conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the corps. PTI TAS IJT