Lt Gen Hooda (retd) accuses Punjab Police escort vehicle of hitting his car in Mohali

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retd) on Wednesday accused an escort vehicle of Punjab Police of hitting his car on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali and then making off.

The Punjab Police vehicle was escorting a VIP, he said.

Expressing dismay over the incident and calling it a "deliberate act" by the Punjab Police vehicle, Hooda tagged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

Lt Gen Hooda (retd) is the former Northern Army Commander under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK were conducted following the Uri terror attack.

Police officials in Zirakpur were not contactable.

The incident in Zirakpur took place when the former Northern Army Commander was travelling with his wife on Wednesday.

"At 4 pm driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was heavy traffic.

Angered, the rear escort jeep, while overtaking from the left, deliberately cut sharply right, hitting the front of my car and then sped off," wrote Hooda on X.

The retired Lt Gen said it was clearly a deliberate act, not only damaging the car, but with no concern of their personal safety on a crowded road.

"The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation. Hope @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice take note," wrote Hooda. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS