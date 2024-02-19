Lt Gen. M V Suchindra Kumar assumes charge of Army's Northern Command

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Army on Monday.

He succeeded Lt Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, who has assumed the charge of the vice chief of Army staff and is the frontrunner to become the Army chief when incumbent General Manoj Pande retires on May 31.

"Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar assumed the command of #DhruvaCommand and paid homage to the #Bravehearts at #DhruvaWarMemorial.

"On assuming command, the #ArmyCommander exhorted all ranks to remain focused on operational preparedness and continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X.

Lt Gen Dwivedi headed the Northern Command for more than two years after taking over its charge on February 1, 2022. He laid a wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts at the Dhruva War Memorial in Udhampur on relinquishing the command on Sunday. PTI TAS RC