Lt Gen Manjinder Singh assumes charge of South Western Command

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh took over the reins of the Sapta Shakti Command here on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

He took over the reins of the command after paying tribute at Prerna Sthal here.

Lieutenant General Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned in December 1986. In a military career spanning 37 years, he has been given command and staff appointments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Western Front.

Singh commanded his battalion in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, an infantry brigade on the Line of Control, an infantry division as part of the Desert Strike Corps and also the corps deployed on the Line of Control in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said the General Officer has been awarded the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 for exemplary leadership and dedication to duty towards the nation.

The Army Commander congratulated all ranks and military families on assuming command of the South Western Command. PTI AG KSS KSS