Lt Gen Michael AJ Fernandez takes over as OTA commandant

Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez took charge here as commandant of the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Saturday. Taking over from Lt Gen Sanjeev Chauhan, who has moved on to Delhi on a posting, Lt Gen Michael AJ Fernandez assumed office in OTA-Chennai after a successful tenure as Director General-Staff Duties at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence.

Lt Gen Michael AJ Fernandez has a rich experience of various instructional, staff and command appointments.

"His staff appointments include Brigade Major in an operational Brigade in High Altitude Area, Engineer Staff Officer in United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNFIL), Colonel General Staff of an Infantry Division and Brigadier level Staff Officer in the Military Operations Directorate at Army Headquarters," a Defence release said.

His command assignments include command of Engineer Regiment in High Altitude, command of an amphibious Infantry Brigade as also command of an infantry division in the desert sector. A keen sportsman, an avid reader and a skilled musician, Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez is the 29th Commandant of the OTA, Chennai. PTI VGN ROH