Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva takes over as GoC of 16 Corps

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva on Monday took charge as the new general officer commanding of the 16 Corps and exhorted troops to work towards maintaining operational preparedness and ensuring peace.

He took charge after Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain relinquished the command of the elite White Knight Corps (16 Corps) that oversees the operational area of the Jammu region in the south of the Pir Panjal region.

"Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva took over the command of the White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Sandeep Jain," the army announced on X.

Lt Gen Sachdeva exhorted all ranks to work relentlessly towards maintaining the operational preparedness of the highest order and ensuring peace and stability in the region, the army said.

Lt Gen Jain, who relinquished the command of the corps, paid tributes to the bravehearts by laying a wreath at the Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at Nagrota, it said.

He extended his best wishes to all ranks and their families of White Knight Corps.