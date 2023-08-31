Lt Gen Nilakantan to take charge of Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi on Sep 1

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan will take charge as Commandant, Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi on September 1, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

Prior to assuming the present charge, he held the post of Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces), it said.

An alumnus of Trivandrum Medical College, the general officer was commissioned into Army Medical Corps on April 16, 1987.

Lt Gen Nilakantan has held various important clinical and staff positions during his illustrious career.

"For his meritorious service, he was awarded with General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendation in 2013 and Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 2014," the ministry said in a statement. PTI KND VN VN