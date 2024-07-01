Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani on Monday assumed charge as the new Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

The officer, who was helming the Army's Central Command, succeeded Gen Upendra Dwivedi. Gen Dwivedi took charge as the Army Chief on Sunday.

Lt Gen Subramani has an insightful knowledge and deep understanding of operational dynamics on both the Western and Northern borders, the Army said.

Lt Gen Subramani was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in 1985. He has a distinguished and illustrious military career spanning more than 37 years.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, the officer also attended the Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell (the UK) and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

He holds a Master of Arts Degree from King's College, London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from the Madras University.

Lt Gen Subramani has the distinction of commanding a battalion during 'Operation Rhino' in Assam, an infantry brigade along the international boundary with Pakistan and a 'Black Cat' division in North East India.

He also commanded Uttar Bharat Area in 2020 and the premier Kharga Corps at Ambala.

Lt Gen Subramani also held a number of key positions including that of a brigade major of a mountain brigade, assistant military secretary in the Military Secretary Branch, Colonel General Staff at headquarters Eastern Command, deputy director general of Military Intelligence in the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence and Brigadier General Staff in Eastern Command.