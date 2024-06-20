Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani to be next Vice Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani is set to be the next Vice Chief of Army Staff with the government clearing his appointment to the post, official sources said on Thursday.

The officer, who is presently helming the Army's Central Command, will succeed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, currently serving as the Vice Chief, will be the next Chief of the Army Staff when incumbent Gen Manoj Pande retires on June 30.

Lt Gen Subramani has been appointed as the next Vice Chief, military sources said.

In appointing Lt Gen Subramani as the Vice Chief of the Army, the government followed the seniority principle.

Lt Gen Subramani was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in 1985. He has a distinguished and illustrious military career spanning more than 37 years.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, the officer also attended the Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell (the UK) and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He holds a Master of Arts Degree from King's College, London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

Lt Gen Subramani has the distinction of commanding a battalion during 'Operation Rhino' in Assam, an infantry brigade along the International Boundary with Pakistan and a 'Black Cat' division in Northeast India.

He also commanded Uttar Bharat Area in 2020 and the premier Kharga Corps at Ambala.

Lt Gen Subramani also held a number of key positions including that of a brigade major of a mountain brigade, assistant military secretary in the Military Secretary Branch, Colonel General Staff at headquarters Eastern Command, deputy director general of Military Intelligence in the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence and Brigadier General Staff in Eastern Command. PTI MPB KVK KVK