Lt Gen Pendharkar takes charge of Spear Corps, Manipur conflict top priority

Dimapur, Aug 11 (PTI) Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar assumed command of the Indian Army's elite Spear Corps on Saturday, inheriting a significant challenge in the form of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur which has claimed more than 200 lives in the past year.

Lt General Pendharkar succeeds Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, who moves to the Army War College in Mhow as its commandant.

Commissioned into the Assam Regiment in 1990, Pendharkar has held a variety of command and staff positions through an illustrious career spanning over 34 years, serving in all types of terrain and operational environment, a defence official said.

His experience includes counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and commanding formations along the Line of Control.

Prior to taking over as the head of the Spear Corps, Pendharkar served as the Director General of the Territorial Army. He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and multiple commendation awards.

Lt Gen Pendharkar has held important staff appointments at all levels including a tenure at Military Operations Directorate at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), the official said.

The Spear Corps, the largest in the Indian Army, is responsible for maintaining security in the majority of areas in the northeastern region including the state of Manipur where ethnic violence that first started in May 2023 has claimed more than 200 lives.

Commissioned into 6 Assam in June 1990, Lt Gen Pendharkar is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

He attended the Staff Course at Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow, and the National Defence Course at National Defence College, New Delhi during the course of his service.