Lt Gen PK Mishra succeeds Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva as GOC of 16 Corps

Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) Lieutenant General P K Mishra assumed command as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 16 Corps on Monday, urging troops to prioritise operational preparedness and ensure peace.

He succeeded Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, who served as GOC of the elite White Knight Corps (16 Corps) since January 1 last year.

The Corps oversees the operational area of the Jammu region, south of the Pir Panjal range.

"Lt Gen P K Mishra has assumed command of the White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva," the White Knight Corps said on X.

The Corps Commander encouraged all personnel to maintain the highest standards of operational excellence and continue promoting peace and stability in the region.