Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava takes command of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava on Saturday assumed command of the strategically important Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, which manages the country's border with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, besides fighting terrorists in the Valley.

Lt Gen Srivastava took charge from Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who will assume command as the director general of military operations at the Army headquarters.

The change in command comes shortly after the completion of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir held after a gap of 10 years.

Following the assumption of command, Lt Gen Srivastava paid his tributes at the Chinar War Memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment, a defence spokesperson said.

A battle-hardened soldier, Lt Gen Srivastava held numerous prestigious posts and staff appointments during his 34-year illustrious military career, the spokesperson said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he has significant combat experience, particularly in areas marked by high levels of insurgency.

Before this appointment, he led the Awantipora-based 'Victor Force', a crucial command overseeing counter-insurgency efforts in south Kashmir.

Commissioned into an elite parachute battalion of the Special Forces on June 9, 1990, Lt Gen Srivastava has completed all the essential career courses, including the Defence Services Staff Course in Wellington, the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College in the US.

He also holds a master's degree in strategic studies and philosophy.

Recognised for his exemplary service, Lt Gen Srivastava was awarded the Sena Medal in 2011. His extensive operational experience is particularly relevant at a time when the Valley is facing rising tensions linked to infiltration from the Jammu region into South Kashmir.

On assuming command, he extended his greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming his commitment to work closely with the civil administration and the community to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

"He also urged members of the society to join hands with the security forces to overcome the challenges posed by terrorism," the spokesperson said.

As the mantle of leadership passes on, Chinar Corps remains a symbol of unity, resilience and hope, dedicated to securing the region, he added.

The 16-month period during which Lt Gen Ghai was at the helm witnessed a strong security architecture facilitating peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson said.

His tenure saw the conduct of two incident-free Amarnath Yatras, the Parliamentary elections in May 2024, and the recent three-phase Assembly polls.

The Chinar Corps also achieved numerous successes in counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the Valley, thereby dealing a significant blow to the terror network, the spokesperson said.

The outgoing GOC will be remembered for his humane and friendly approach, he added.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ghai extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir and wished them the very best for a bright and promising future.