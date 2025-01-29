Lt Gen Sharma appreciates Army medical fraternity for their contribution during Operation Sindoor

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Wednesday appreciated the medical fraternity for their outstanding contribution in delivering medical services during Operation Sindoor and lauded their commitment in maintaining the highest standards of operational readiness.

He said this while delivering the keynote address on "Op Sindoor -- medical implications" on the inaugural day of ARMEDiCON-2026 at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, the Army's Northern Command said on X.

During his address, Lt Gen Sharma highlighted the critical medical challenges and lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, underscoring the role of military medical services in ensuring operational efficiency and troop welfare.

He also visited various institutional facilities at AFMC, including the Containerised Mobile Operation Theatre, and reviewed advancements in field medical infrastructure.

