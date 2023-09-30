Lt Gen Srinivasan takes over as new DG of BRO

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan assumed charge as the 28th director general of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said.

His appointment to the top post in the BRO follows the superannuation of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry.

Prior to his appointment as the 28th DG of the BRO, the general officer was holding the appointment of Commandant, College of Military Engineering, Pune, the ministry said in a statement.

Lt Gen Srinivasan is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1987.

"He has participated in Operation Vijay, Operation Rakshak and Operation Parakram during his illustrious service. He has a rich experience in serving along the border areas, especially Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir," it said.

The general officer has held numerous key command and staff appointments during his career, having undergone the Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and National Defence College courses, the ministry said.

"Among his appointments, the noteworthy ones are the command of 58 Engineer Regiment and 416 Engineer Brigade. He has also held the appointments of Deputy Director General, Discipline and Vigilance at HQ of MoD (Army), Commandant Bengal Engineer Group & Centre Roorkee, Chief Engineer Southern Command and ADG at Engineer-in-Chief Branch at IHQ of MoD (Army)," it added.

In his message to the BRO personnel after taking over, Lt Gen Srinivasan appreciated their efforts in maintaining and constructing vital roads and allied infrastructure in some of the most challenging and inhospitable conditions.

He exhorted them to "consistently demonstrate unwavering dedication, resilience and professionalism in their mission to connect remote areas to enable the armed forces to safeguard the borders and facilitate socio-economic development of far-flung areas".

The BRO was raised on May 7, 1960 with an aim to secure India's borders by developing infrastructure in remote areas of the north and northeastern states.

Since its raising, the BRO has constructed and dedicated to the nation more than 63,000 km of roads, 976 bridges, six tunnels and 21 airfields. In the last one year, it has completed a record 193 projects, at a cost of Rs 5,400 crore, across eight border states and three Union Territories, the statement said. PTI KND CK