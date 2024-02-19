Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, replacing Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was serving as the Northern Army Commander in his previous assessment.

Lt Gen Kumar has been appointed as General-Officer-Commanding of Udhampur-based Northern Command.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is the front-runner to become the Army Chief when incumbent General Manoj Pande retires on May 31.

Lt Gen Dwivedi paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War memorial here and reviewed a guard of honour before taking charge of his new responsibility.