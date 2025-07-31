Lt Gen V Sreehari is new GOC, Dakshin Bharat Area

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Lieutenant General V Sreehari has taken over as the new General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, an official release here said on Thursday.

The Dakshin Bharat Area is the Indian Army formation covering peninsular India--Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the two UTs of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

The General Officer is the son of late Petty Officer M Velayudhan Nair and Sulochana Nair of Naduvath, Wandoor, Malappuram, Kerala, the release said.

He is an alumnus of Sainik School Amaravati Nagar, National Defence Academy Khadakvasla and the Indian Military Academy Dehradun. He was commissioned into the new raising 16 Sikh Light Infantry Battalion in 1987 and subsequently converted to the Para Regiment in Aug 1992.

He has experience of serving in the Northern, Eastern and Southern parts of the country as well as in a UN Mission abroad. He commanded a Para Special Forces Battalion in Operation Rakshak, Base Camp at Siachen Glacier, an Infantry Brigade in a Strike Corps and a Mountain Division in the North East, the release stated.

Sreehari had served as an instructor at the Junior Leaders Wing, Belgaum & Directing Staff & Senior Instructor at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He holds a master's degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University and M Phil from Madras University.

He was awarded with Shaurya Chakra in 1998 while serving with 31 Rashtriya Rifles (Commando), Sena Medal (Distinguished Services) in 2021 for command of his division and an Ati Visisht Seva Medal in 2023. He is also a recipient of the Chief of Integrated Staff Committee Commendation Card in 2009 and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in 2013.