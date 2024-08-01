Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera assumes charge as DG of Assam Rifles

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera on Thursday assumed charge as the new director general of the Assam Rifles, which is known as the "Sentinels" of the northeastern region.

He succeeds Lt Gen PC Nair who retired after four decades of service.

Lt Gen Lakhera has varied professional experience in serving in the northeastern region. He was commissioned into the 4 SIKH LI of the Indian Army on Jun 9, 1990.

The General Officer is a post graduate from Defence Service Staff College, Wellington. He is an alumnus of the Higher Defence Management Course from College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and completed the prestigious National Defence Course from the Royal College of Defence Studies, London.

He has tenanted various command and staff appointments during his illustrious career.

Lt Gen Lakhera was serving as the additional director general military operations handling information warfare prior to taking over as director general of Assam Rifles.

His academic qualifications included MSc from Madras University, MA from King's College, London and Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University.

The officer has extensive experience of planning and executing counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeastern region.

He is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and two Army Commander Commendation Cards. PTI MPB ZMN