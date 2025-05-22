Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera reviews operational readiness of Assam Rifles in Nagaland

Kohima, May 22 (PTI) Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera on Thursday visited Nagaland to assess the operational preparedness and ongoing activities of the force in the region.

During his visit, he called on Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio and conducted a field visit to Kashiram Basti in Dimapur district, a press release said.

The DG's visit was part of a comprehensive review of the operational readiness and the challenges faced by the units under the Dimapur sector, the Assam Rifles said.

It aimed at evaluating the force's capacity to safeguard internal security and maintain peace and stability in this strategically important region of the Northeast, it said.

Lakhera interacted with Assam Rifles personnel on the ground, and commended their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to duty.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining high levels of vigilance and strengthening civil-military cooperation to ensure sustained peace and security in the region.

The director general reaffirmed the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to supporting local communities, fostering mutual trust, and collaborating closely to ensure the success of future operations.