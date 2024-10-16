Lt General Navin Sachdeva visits forward areas in Akhnoor, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday to review the operational preparedness of the troops deployed on the ground.

Sachdeva commended all ranks for their rigorous and focused training.

"The GoC of White Knight Corps visited forward areas in Akhnoor sector (Jammu) to review the operational preparedness of the formation," the corps said on X.

The officer has visited various areas in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Jammu districts over the past week to assess the security situation and operational readiness of troops both in the hinterlands and in forward areas along the LoC. PTI AB SKY SKY