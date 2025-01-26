Lt Governor Kailashnathan unfurls national flag in Puducherry

Puducherry Jan 26 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Union Territory K Kailashnathan has unfurled the national tricolour during the 76th Republic Day celebration here on Sunday.

After inspecting a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police, the Lt Governor handed Union Home Minister`s police award to Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya. He also presented the President`s police medals for meritorious services to Inspectors of Police (CB-CID wing) Duggadurthy Suresh Babu, Angavalappil Pankajakshan (Traffic wing) and to Special Grade Assistant Sub Inspector of Police Shanmugam Chandrasekaran.

Kailashnathan also handed the best police station award instituted by the Home Ministry to the Kottuchery Police station in Karaikal region. Chief Minister`s and Education Minister`s rolling trophies were presented to schools that performed well in school final examination held in March - April 2024. Members of Children`s Traffic Corps were presented prizes and certificates. Cash prize of Rs 30,000 was presented to each of the four SC/ST topper students in the Higher Secondary public examination 2024.

The Lt Governor took salute from the march past carried out by police, Home Guards, Fire Service, members of NCC and NSS and other others. Tableaux of different departments participated in the event. School children presented cultural programmes. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers, Assembly speaker R Selvam, freedom fighters, legislators participated. Chief Minister later hoisted the tricolour on the precincts of the Assembly. PTI CORR ADB