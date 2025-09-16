Lt Governor VK Saxena lays foundation stone for DDA's ice skating rink

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) aims to complete the work of India's first government-led international-standard ice skating rink, "The Ice Box", by next year, officials said on Tuesday. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena laid the foundation stone for an ice skating rink situated in Sector 23, Dwarka. The event was held on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, celebrated as 'Sewa Diwas.' "The project would open new avenues for India to strengthen its presence in global winter sports. With year-round access to an Olympic-size rink, aspiring athletes will, in the future, be able to train at par with international standards, enhancing their competitiveness at global platforms such as the Winter Olympic Games and the Asian Winter Games," Saxena said.

According to DDA, the project aims to boost winter sports in India and promote fitness under the Fit India Movement. Planned as a landmark sporting facility, the rink will be constructed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. "Spread over 4,200 square metres, the facility will include an Olympic-size rink measuring 60 metres by 30 metres. It will support multiple winter sports, including ice skating, ice hockey, and curling. In addition to the rink, the complex will house modern amenities such as food and beverage outlets, a sports shop, and a rehabilitation room," DDA's statement said.

The project site offers strong connectivity via the Urban Extension Road (UER), Dwarka Expressway, and the tunnel linking Dwarka Sector-21 to Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, it added. The facility is expected to be completed by May 2026. The project has been awarded to a private agency on a 15-year license fee basis.

The agency will be responsible for both construction and operations.

DDA currently manages 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes, and three golf courses across Delhi.