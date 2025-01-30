Lt Guv, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Puducherry

Puducherry, Jan 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and the Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Thursday.

The event held at Puducherry Mahatma Gandhi statue. Speaker of territorial Assembly R Selvam, Ministers, legislators, officials and freedom fighters were among the others who paid homage.

Students and staff of the Puducherry government-run Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam (a centre for performing and visual arts) presented devotional songs.

All those present at the venue stood in silence for a couple of minutes in memory of the Father of the Nation. PTI CORR ADB