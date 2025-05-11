Lt Guv, Dy CM joins wreath laying ceremony of slain BSF officer in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary here on Sunday joined the wreath laying ceremony of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz who made the supreme sacrifice in cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

Minister Satish Sharma, BSF Inspector General (Jammu frontier) Shashank Anand, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti and other senior BSF, police and civil officers also attended the ceremony to pay floral tributes to the slain officer.

Sub-Inspector Imteyaz, a resident of Bihar, lost his life and seven of his colleagues were injured when a mortar shell from Pakistan exploded near their post along the International Border in R S Pura sector on Saturday.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice of our BSF braveheart. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha also walked to the grieving son of the officer and expressed his sympathies to the family.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the tricolor-wrapped coffin carrying the body of the officer was dispatched to his hometown for last rites.