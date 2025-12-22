Lt Guv writes to CBI, NIA seeking probe into spurious drugs in Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 22 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan has recommended the CBI and NIA to conduct a probe into the alleged manufacture of spurious drugs and medicines in the union territory.

Several political parties and social activists had petitioned him seeking a probe by the central agency, a release from office of the Lt Governor said here on Monday.

The findings available during the investigation by the CB-CID police of the union territory, based on a complaint from a Puducherry-based pharma company into the production of spurious drugs in its name, had also shown involvement of several persons from different states in the scam, the release said.

The Lt Governor felt that national level investigation agencies should probe it and hence he had recommended it to the CBI and NIA.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy said on Monday that a delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor recently requesting him to seek a CBI probe and transfer the investigation from the CB-CID to the central agency.

These spurious drugs produced here were supplied to several states across the country, the former chief minister told PTI.

He said that a probe by the CBI was thus necessary to unearth the truth in the functioning of the plant in two places in Puducherry.

The CPI said that there was every need to order a CBI probe into the production of spurious medicines. There was involvement of persons from various parts and hence only a central agency investigation would bring out the full facts. PTI COR KH