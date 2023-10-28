Lucknow: 2 convicted for money laundering in bank fraud case

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) A special PMLA court in Lucknow has convicted two persons on money laundering charges in a bank loan fraud case perpetrated through forged 'Kisan Vikas Patra' certificates, the ED said Saturday.

Vishal Sharma alias Shivash Pathak and Naim Khan alias R K Mishra were on Friday sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

The two have also been asked to pay a collective fine of Rs 50,000 Sharma and Khan, against whom a charge sheet was filed in April 2018, "pleaded guilty" during the trial, ED said.

The present case against them stems from four CBI FIRs filed against the two convicted persons and two others who in a "criminal conspiracy with other accused persons including postal department employees cheated Central Bank of India and Allahabad Bank to the tune of Rs 2.87 crore by obtaining loan against forged Kisan Vikas Patra by using fake IDs and addresses." The 'Kisan Vikas Patra' is a saving scheme run by India Post. PTI NES VN VN