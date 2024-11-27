Lucknow airport conducts mock drill to test emergency response capabilities

Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) A bi-annual Full Scale Aerodrome Emergency Exercise (FSAEE) -- Sahas 2024 -- was conducted at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The event, held in alignment with the regulatory authorities, the Lucknow district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), aimed to test and enhance the airport’s emergency response capabilities and inter-agency coordination.

It simulated a scenario where an 'XYZ' airlines flight -- ABC-123 -- from Kolkata to Lucknow with 101 passengers burst into flames due to engine failure near the Taxiway Mike on runway No. 27.

The realistic simulation allowed the airport to evaluate the preparedness and response strategies in handling such emergencies, the statement said.

As part of the exercise, the crash fire tenders of the airport rushed to the simulated site, and extinguished the fire to rescued the passengers on board.

The key stakeholders, including the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) unit, Apron Control, district administration, hospitals, CISF, Indian Air Force, SDRF, Uttar Pradesh, fire brigade, ATC, AAI, BCAS, DGCA, airlines, Customs, immigration and various internal as well as external agencies, actively took part in the drill that started at 10:57 am and concluded at 12:06 pm, the statement said.

The CCSI Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, a flagship company of the Adani Group. PTI ABN ARI